Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) praises BTS for reminding everyone to wear a mask

Tedros Abhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) is encouraging the whole world to wear masks just as the BTS members are.

On September 3rd, the director-general posted two videos of the BTS members' interviews. In the interview, BTS members stated, "Let us all have the sense of responsibility to bring the COVID19 to an end. We need to combine our efforts and come together. Let's stay healthy and wear masks." In one video, it showed BTS member J-Hope wearing his mask.


Director-General Tedros Abhanom thanked the BTS members for wearing masks stating, "Thank you BTS J-Hope for reminding us to wear a mask and being a role model for BTS ARMY and the rest of the world."

The director-general also didn't forget to congratulate the boy group on their achieving number 1 in Billboard's 'HOT 100' with their English single "Dynamite".

This isn't the first time the director-general of the World Health Organization showed his interest in BTS. Previously back in March, director-general Adhanom requested the group to participate in the 'Hand Wash Challenge'. 

