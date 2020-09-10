ITZY win #1 + Performances from September 10th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, A Pink's Namjoo debuted with "Bird", Oh My Girl's YooA debuted with "Bon Voyage", Wonho debuted with "Open Mind", B.O.Y made a comeback with "Miss You", Haeun returned with "99.9", Jang Woo Hyuk came back with "HE (Don't Wanna Be Alone)", VINCIT returned with "Strike Out", and South Club made their comeback with "Rock Star".



As for the winners, ITZY and DAY6's Even of Day were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "Not Shy". Congratulations to ITZY!



Performances also included Mia, ITZY, Even of Day, Lovelyz, CLC, A.C.E, Lee Eun Sang, Lunarsolar, CRAVITY, OnlyOneOf, ATEEZ, ONEUS, MCND, and Dongkiz.



Watch the performances below!



