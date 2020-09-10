5

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

ITZY win #1 + Performances from September 10th 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On this week's episode, A Pink's Namjoo debuted with "Bird", Oh My Girl's YooA debuted with "Bon Voyage", Wonho debuted with "Open Mind", B.O.Y made a comeback with "Miss You", Haeun returned with "99.9", Jang Woo Hyuk came back with "HE (Don't Wanna Be Alone)", VINCIT returned with "Strike Out", and South Club made their comeback with "Rock Star".

As for the winners, ITZY and DAY6's Even of Day were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "Not Shy". Congratulations to ITZY!

Performances also included MiaITZYEven of DayLovelyzCLCA.C.ELee Eun SangLunarsolarCRAVITYOnlyOneOfATEEZONEUSMCND, and Dongkiz. 

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: Namjoo


==

DEBUT: YooA


==

DEBUT: Wonho


==

COMEBACK: B.O.Y


==

COMEBACK: Haeun


==

COMEBACK: Jang Woo Hyuk


==

COMEBACK: VINCIT


==

COMEBACK: South Club


===

Mia


==

ITZY


==

Even of Day


==

Lovelyz


==

CLC


==

A.C.E


==

Lee Eun Sang


==

Lunarsolar


==

CRAVITY


==

OnlyOneOf

==

ATEEZ


==

ONEUS


==

MCND


==

Dongkiz


===

  1. ITZY
  2. M COUNTDOWN
0 841 Share 71% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND