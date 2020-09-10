BTS pick up 'Artist Award' for 3rd year in a row at '47th Korean Broadcasting Awards'

BTS have picked up 'The Artist Award' for the third year in a row at the '47th Korean Broadcasting Awards'.



On September 10, the 'Korean Broadcasting Awards' held its 47th annual ceremony to recognize Broadcasting Day as well as celebrities and TV shows. This year's award ceremony was held without contact and pre-filmed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was previously revealed BTS won 'The Artist Award' by a unanimous decision.



On winning the award, BTS expressed, "We've received this award 3 years in a row, and we're truly thankful and honored to receive such a precious award. We've received an overwhelming amount of love for the albums we released this year, and we're truly grateful to those that listened to our music. We're truly thankful to ARMY, and it's because of them we're standing here today. They're the strength that keeps us going."



Congratulations to BTS!





Congratulations BTS (@BTS_twt) for winning Artist Award at the 47th Korean Broadcasting Awards! 🏆pic.twitter.com/2bMiJcSPAD — BTS Voting Organization (@btsvotingorg) September 10, 2020