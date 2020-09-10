fromis_9 reveal track list for 'My Little Society' mini album

fromis_9 have revealed a track list for their 'My Little Society' mini album.



The track list features their title song "Feel Good [Secret Code]", "Weather", "Starry Night", "Somebody to Love", and "Fish". As previously reported, this will mark the girl group's long-awaited first comeback in approximately a year and 3 months after controversy arose surrounding manipulation allegations against Mnet's survival series 'Idol School'.



Member Seoyeon was also revealed to be absent from 'My Little Society' promotions due to a leg injury.



fromis_9's third mini album 'My Little Society' is set to drop on September 16 KST.



