9

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

fromis_9 reveal track list for 'My Little Society' mini album

AKP STAFF

fromis_9 have revealed a track list for their 'My Little Society' mini album.

The track list features their title song "Feel Good [Secret Code]", "Weather", "Starry Night", "Somebody to Love", and "Fish". As previously reported, this will mark the girl group's long-awaited first comeback in approximately a year and 3 months after controversy arose surrounding manipulation allegations against Mnet's survival series 'Idol School'.

Member Seoyeon was also revealed to be absent from 'My Little Society' promotions due to a leg injury.

fromis_9's third mini album 'My Little Society' is set to drop on September 16 KST.

  1. fromis_9
  2. MY LITTLE SOCIETY
1 492 Share 75% Upvoted

0

forgivemenot1778 pts 32 minutes ago 0
32 minutes ago

I'm wondering for the song 'Fish' it mentions that one of the composers/lyricists is called Shannon if that's not Shannon Bae (Bae Sungyeon) formally of Pristin, she did mention she was working with Prismfilter during a Instagram live recently.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND