HaHa's wife and ballad singer Byul enjoys adorable picnic date with their eldest son Dream

Byul recently went on a sweet outdoor date with her 7-year-old son Dream.



On September 28 KST, the singer and mother of three took to her personal Instagram to share a few photos from the outing, writing: "My second best friend Ha Dream. You know who my first one is, right? It's Dad! I love you, Dream. Let's have a close relationship. Let's listen to what Mom says well. Got it?!"



In the images, the two are seen enjoying tteokbokki, kimbap, and a number of other snacks on a large picnic blanket.



Meanwhile, Byul married singer and 'Running Man' cast member HaHa back in 2012. The couple has since become parents to three children, Dream, Soul, and Song.

