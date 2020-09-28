12

HaHa's wife and ballad singer Byul enjoys adorable picnic date with their eldest son Dream

AKP STAFF

Byul recently went on a sweet outdoor date with her 7-year-old son Dream.

On September 28 KST, the singer and mother of three took to her personal Instagram to share a few photos from the outing, writing: "My second best friend Ha Dream. You know who my first one is, right? It's Dad! I love you, Dream. Let's have a close relationship. Let's listen to what Mom says well. Got it?!"

In the images, the two are seen enjoying tteokbokki, kimbap, and a number of other snacks on a large picnic blanket. 

Meanwhile, Byul married singer and 'Running Man' cast member HaHa back in 2012. The couple has since become parents to three children, Dream, Soul, and Song.

Check out her Instagram updates below!

