Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

TXT continues 'minisode 1: Blue Hour' comeback countdown with 'pixel art' teaser

TXT is gearing up to make their second comeback of the year!

On September 28 KST, the Big Hit Entertainment boy group unveiled a pixel art teaser for their 3rd mini album 'minisode 1: Blue Hour.' The teaser takes the form of a retro 8-bit image of an iPhone lock screen, with the wallpaper showing a room in someone's home. The room is covered in posters, a record plays in one corner, and sunglasses, snacks, and a video game controller litter the couch and nearby floor. Entitled the 'R' version, it is likely that there will be other pixel art teasers coming soon.

Meanwhile, 'minisode 1: Blue Hour' is set for release on October 26.

Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!

cgio182 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Big Hit and SM create the most unique concepts ever in Kpop. YG can never relate lol.

princesspop446 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

I’m very excited 😊

