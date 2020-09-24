Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye can't help but cringe as they watch their passionate kiss scene from 'Coffee Prince'

On September 24, actors Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye along with the other cast members of the hit 2007 drama 'Coffee Prince' time-traveled back to the time of their youth.

The highly anticipated 'Coffee Prince' docuseries was finally aired. The first episode of 'Youth Documentary - Twenty Once Again' aired on September 24 and viewers were able to reminisce back at the drama that was most popular in 2007. In the episode, the cast members sat down and watched the highlight scenes from the drama as they took a look back at their youth.

In particular, Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye revealed the behind-the-scenes stories of the passionate kiss scene that left a deep impression on the viewers. When the two actors first watched the kissing scene, they couldn't help but be embarrassed.

According to Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye had done something that wasn't on the script during that scene. He stated, "If you watch the video, Eun Chan lifts up my shirt but that wasn't in the script. I didn't know she did that when we were filming."





Yoon Eun Hye added, "There was nothing from this scene that was written on the script!"





The docuseries 'Youth Documentary - Twenty Once Again' will revisit the time of the cast members' youth and the time when they passionately acted in the drama that aired thirteen years ago. The docuseries will also update fans about each actor from 'Coffee Prince'.

