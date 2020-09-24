The odd stage names that Lee Soo Man, the founder of SM Entertainment, wanted to give to his idol group members

When idol groups make their debut, some of the members decide to use stage names rather than their real names. At times, these names leave a good impression so that netizens can remember the idol members.

However, Lee Soo Man, the company founder of SM Entertainment came up with an interesting list of possible stage names for his label's idols. SM Entertainment houses many popular idol groups and has been known to be one of the first companies to release idols starting from the first generation.

Without further ado, here is a list of intriguing if not odd names that these idols might have been known as.

1. H.O.T's Tony An

Tony An was part of the first generation idol boy group H.O.T. He was well known for his cute, sweet image, which allowed him to gain much popularity among the female fans. However, his name might have been different. Lee Soo Man originally thought of the name 'Pickle' for Tony because of his cute, fresh image.

2. Super Junior's Shindong

Next on our list of bizarre names is Super Junior's Shindong. When deciding on his stage name, Shindong wanted to include the word 'Dong' from his original name. Lee Soo Man through the name 'Woo Dong (Udon in Korean)' would be perfect for him since he had a chubby round image. As Shindong disagreed strongly, Lee Soo Man suggested the name 'Dong Choon' next, which is the name of a famous Korean circus group. Shindong suggested the name 'Shindong' but Lee Soo Man through 'Shin Don' would be better. However, during that time, a drama with the title 'Shin Don' was being aired. Therefore, Shindong was able to make his choice for his stage name to be 'Shindong'.

3. Super Junior's Leeteuk

Leeteuk's name might have been 'Kang Soo'. Kang Soo is the word for precipitation and Lee Soo Man thought the name would carry the meaning of bringing rain to the music industry. Leeteuk didn't like the name so requested for another one, in which Lee Soo Man thought of 'Shin Ee'. He suggested the name Shin Ee meaning the child sent by God. However, Leeteuk changed the name to 'Lee Teuk' meaning this special child.

4. Super Junior's Kyuhyun

Kyuhyun's potential stage name doesn't differ from his current name, which is his original name. Lee Soo Man said that Kyuhyun's name was difficult to pronounce so he suggested the name 'Gwihyun' taking the first part of the Korean word for 'precious'. Lee Soo Man suggested 'Gwihyun' because he is a precious child. However, Super Junior's manager told Lee Soo Man "No". The manager stated, "I'm sorry sir but I don't think that's possible."









5. EXO's Baekhyun

EXO member Baekhyun could have been 'Gwan Woo' or Guan Yu which a Chinese General.

6. EXO's Sehun

EXO's Sehun could have been called 'Se Wool' which sounds similar to Seoul.