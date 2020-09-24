Suzy's beautiful bare face without makeup gains attention

Recently, actress/ singer Suzy revealed her bare face without makeup and many netizens are impressed with her flawless skin.

Soop Management, Suzy's agency, revealed a short clip on their official Instagram page on September 24. The video was posted with the caption:

"🎁#suzy -log is back🎁

It's the shooting site of the movie #ifmyitemremainsinyourhousewearenotseparatedyet :)

Tomorrow at 7 p.m., check on the #Soopoiler 😉"





In the video, Suzy gazes at the camera with a very natural look. Despite not having any makeup on, Suzy's beauty glowed as she looked prettier than ever.

She showed off her large round eyes and her flawless skin without any visible pores.

It was a short clip but it was long enough to capture the hearts of her fans.

Netizens who came across this video commented, "I always knew Suzy would be pretty without makeup but I didn't know she was this pretty.", "Her face is crazy, make me keep watching the video.", and "She's so pretty I keep wanting to see her."

Meanwhile, Suzy will appear in the new tvN drama 'Start-Up' that will air on October 17.

