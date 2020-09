Golden Child is keeping things bright for this comeback.

The boys will be coming back with their 2nd single 'Pump It Up'. It looks like they'll be going for a bright, lively theme this time from their scheduler and their tracklist. According to their tracklist, the single will include 3 tracks - title song "Pump It Up", "That Guy", and "Behind You".



Check it out below and stay tuned for more Golden Child teasers until their comeback on October 7th.