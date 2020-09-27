2

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Suzy's investment property initially worth 3.7 billion KRW increases up to 7 billion KRW (7 million USD) in value

Suzy's investment property has increased dramatically in value.


According to 'X Sports', the building that Suzy has purchased back in 2016 has increased in value from 3.7 billion to 7 billion KRW (7 million USD). In just over four years, the building's financial worth has increased by around 3 billion KRW.

The building, located in Gangnam, has five stories with two basement floors. 

In other news, earlier this month Suzy donated to a foundation for children affected with COVID19. The actress is also set to return to the small screen through the drama 'Start Up', which will premiere via tvN on October 17 at 9 PM KST.

