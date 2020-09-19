(G)I-DLE to meet fans through online fanmeeting 'GBC in the Neverland'

(G)I-DLE will be holding an online fanmeeting to meet fans all over the world.

The girls will be broadcasting their 'GBC in the NEVERLAND' through Interpark. The girls have just dropped a poster for the fanmeet that shows the girls as the broadcast club at a school. Fittingly, 'GBC' stands for '(G)I-DLE Broadcasting Club', and the title is showing the girls' intent to share and communicate with their fans.

Tickets will go on sale on September 22nd at 2PM KST, and the show will air on November 8th at 5PM KST. Will you be attending the online fanmeet?