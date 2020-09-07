fromis_9's Jisun, Jiwon, and Jiheon are all smiles in teaser images for 'My Little Society'

fromis_9 has dropped their last batch of 'My Little Society' teaser images.

Today's photos are of Jisun, Jiheon, and Jiwon, and they're the 'My Society' version teasers. The girls have been revealing their 'My Account' and'My Society' version teasers, and now they've wrapped up all the individual teaser images of both versions. They're stepping up from their usual fresh, youthful image to a more mature image this time.

'My Little Society' is the girls' 3rd mini-album and their first release in over a year after their 'Fun Factory' in June last year. Stay tuned for more until their release on the 16th at 6PM KST.