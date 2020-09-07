EXO's Chen to sing new OST 'Your Moonlight' for SBS drama 'Do You Like Brahms?'

EXO's Chen will be singing a new OST for SBS's ongoing Mon-Tues drama series, 'Do You Like Brahms?'.

Chen's OST Part.3 for 'Do You Like Brahms?', titled "Your Moonlight", is a melodic, classical ballad accompanied by a 30-member orchestra and a piano. The heartwarming OST will serve as the perfect musical companion to the quiet romance story between two classical music majors in 'Do You Like Brahms?'.

Look forward to Chen's "Your Moonlight", set for release online this September 8 at 6 PM KST! Meanwhile, SBS's 'Do You Like Brahms?' airs every Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 PM KST.

