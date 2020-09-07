10

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Chen to sing new OST 'Your Moonlight' for SBS drama 'Do You Like Brahms?'

AKP STAFF

EXO's Chen will be singing a new OST for SBS's ongoing Mon-Tues drama series, 'Do You Like Brahms?'. 

Chen's OST Part.3 for 'Do You Like Brahms?', titled "Your Moonlight", is a melodic, classical ballad accompanied by a 30-member orchestra and a piano. The heartwarming OST will serve as the perfect musical companion to the quiet romance story between two classical music majors in 'Do You Like Brahms?'. 

Look forward to Chen's "Your Moonlight", set for release online this September 8 at 6 PM KST! Meanwhile, SBS's 'Do You Like Brahms?' airs every Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 PM KST. 

  1. EXO
  2. Chen
6 852 Share 77% Upvoted

2

harperoh20 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

So happy for Chen!

Share

1

papaya-oyl122 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

I hope Chen is doing better after that scandal. He is free to meet and have a relationship with anyone he wants. Fans are not people who are able to dictate who idols can meet. Really, fans who hated on him are not real fans in my opinion. We should support him instead of being him down. I’m so glad he found someone that he loves though, and his baby is so going to be absolutely gorgeous!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND