Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Former Stellar member Jeon Yul drops D-6 teaser image for solo debut single 'Mamacita'

Jeon Yul is less than a week away from making her solo debut!

On September 6 KST, the former Stellar member released a D-6 teaser image counting down the release of her debut solo single "Mamacita." In the teaser, the idol boasts stunning visuals in front of a pink backdrop, adding warmth to her fair complexion.


Jeon Yul's solo debut was made possible in part by crowdfunding website Makestar, where fans were able to raise $15,633.54 USD to support the project. 


Meanwhile, "Mamacita" is set for release on September 12 at noon KST.

Check out the full teaser image below!

