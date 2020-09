fromis_9 have revealed their latest 'My Little Society' teaser images featuring Nagyung, Gyuri, and Hayoung.



In the images, which were released on September 6 KST, the three members look cute and comfortable on a large plaid couch, each giving off a completely different aura as they pose for the camera.





fromis_9's third mini album 'My Little Society' is set to drop on September 16 KST.



Take a look at fromis_9's latest teasers below!