ONEWE is getting closer to their online concert!

On September 6 KST, the RBW Entertainment band unveiled a teaser clip for upcoming concert event 'O! NEW E!volution,' featuring drummer Harin. In the clip, Harin is seen rocking out on his drums, the camera moving around him to show his performance style at a variety of angles.

Meanwhile, 'O! NEW E!volution' will be held through VLIVE on September 12 at 8 PM KST.

Check out the teaser above!