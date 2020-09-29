Viewers notice strange mark on 'Do You Like Brahms?' actress Park Eun Bin's neck?

Viewers of 'Do You Like Brahms?' have been discussing a strange mark on actress Park Eun Bin's neck.



Park Eun Bin plays lead character Chae Song Ah in the SBS drama, and it seems she went to extra lengths to add realism to the role of the violinist. Viewers noticed bruising and marking on Park Eun Bin's neck onscreen, and musicians were impressed with the detail of the drama, saying, "I also have marks like that."



In the drama, the character Chae Song Ah uses a handkerchief at her neck when practicing the violin, which violinists do to prevent scarring on their necks. It's reported the actors of 'Do You Like Brahms?' have been practicing the instruments their characters play in the drama day and night, and viewers are praising Park Eun Bin for her dedication.



Have you been watching the drama?



