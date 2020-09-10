5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Check out individual concept images of new boy group Ghost9 as they gear up for 'Pre Episode 1: Door' debut

Maru Entertainment's upcoming new boy group Ghost9 has unveiled individual concept photos of all 9 members, as they gear up for their debut later this month. 


Ghost9 is made up of members Prince, Choi JunseongLee Woojin, Lee Taeseung, Hwang DongjoonSon Joonhyung, Lee Kangsung, Lee Shin, and Lee Jinwoo. Among the members, Lee Jinwoo, Lee Taeseung, and Lee Woojin previously promoted as a pre-debut unit group named TEEN TEEN, after garnering attention for their appearance on 'Produce X 101'. Earlier this week, Lee Jinwoo's first debut teaser photo became a hot topic due to his radical image change from his 'Produce X 101' trainee days.  

Meanwhile, Ghost9 will be making their official debut this coming September 23 with their 1st mini album, 'Pre Episode 1: Door'. Within Ghost9, Prince is the sole foreign member, being from Thailand and being multi-lingual with fluency in Thai, Korean, English, and Chinese. 

Check out all 9 members of Ghost9 below while you wait for even more details on their debut! 

