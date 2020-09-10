Jang Dong Yoon & Krystal face unknown 'mutation' threats in suspenseful character teasers for new drama 'Search'

OCN's upcoming action/thriller blockbuster 'Search' has released character teaser clips of Jang Dong Yoon and Krystal, raising suspense and anticipation ahead of its October premiere.

In Krystal's character teaser (above), lieutenant Son Ye Rim can be seen studying some mysterious blood samples in the military lab. She comments, "This is an unprecedented reaction. The cells are mutating rapidly." The scene then shifts to an outdoor field located inside the demilitarized zone, where lieutenant Son is stationed. Fully armed for combat, lieutenant Son states, "Target has appeared on the front, will fire."



Next, in Jang Dong Yoon's character teaser clip (below), military dog handler Yong Dong Jin encounters a similar enemy seen in lieutenant Son Ye Rim's teaser. The mysterious enemy shocks viewers with eerie, glowing red eyes, piquing curiosity.



Will you be watching OCN's 'Search' next month, starring Jang Dong Yoon, Krystal, and more?