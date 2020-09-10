Newly debuting co-ed group Checkmate shares first set of concept images of members Yongseok, Sieun, Suri, Nason, & Noah

Grace Company Entertainment's upcoming new 5-member co-ed group Checkmate has released a set of bold and edgy concept photos!

Made up of members Yongseok, Sieun, Suri, Nason, and Noah, Checkmate will be debuting this coming September 21 at 6 PM KST with their 1st single album, 'Drum'. As you can see in the group's first set of individual concept images below, each member demonstrates a unique style and aura, raising interest toward their debut sound.

Stay tuned for updates on Checkmate's impending debut!



