'Produce X 101' cutie Lee Jin Woo is ready for a new rebel image as he gears up for debut in rookie group Ghost9





Maru Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group Ghost9 has released first debut teaser images of members Lee Jin Woo, Lee Kang Sung, and Lee Shin - the Lee brothers!



Ghost9 marks Maru Entertainment's first ever K-Pop boy group, as the agency is most well-known for their singer/actor Park Ji Hoon. Made up of 9-members including former 'Produce X 101' contestants Lee Jin Woo, Lee Woo Jin, and Lee Tae Seung, Ghost9 plan to make their grand debut this coming September 23 with their 1st mini album, 'Pre Episode 1: DOOR'.



One of the biggest surprises from Ghost9's first three individual member debut images was the radical transformation of Lee Jin Woo! During his 'Produce X 101' days, Lee Jin Woo was known as the official cutie of the group, being one of the youngest contestants on the show and adored on by the hyungs with the nickname "Hae Nam". However, it seems that in preparation for his debut as a member of Ghost9, Lee Jin Woo has shed his "little brother" image for a more rebellious side!

Check out first debut images of Ghost9 members Lee Jin Woo, Lee Kang Sung, and Lee Shin below, while you wait for more updates on the rookie group's official debut!