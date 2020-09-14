iKON write messages and celebrate their fifth anniversary with fans 'iKONIC'

iKON is celebrating their fifth anniversary with their fandom 'iKONIC'.

The YG Entertainment boy group made their debut on September 15, 2015, making 2020 their fifth year together with their fandom.

iKON made their debut with the album 'Welcome Back' and debuted atop the Gaon Charts in South Korea. They have produced many number-one singles such as "My Type" and "Love Scenario" receiving much love from their fans as well as the general public.

In celebration of the boy group's anniversary, some members of iKON and many iKON fans expressed their congratulatory messages on social media such as Twitter.

[2020.09.15] Message from Chanwoo



“Congratulations my dear iKONICs



Happy 5th anniversary!!!

Really thank you and I love you iKONICs for always

staying by our side and supporting us!!!

Let’s see each other for the next 5 years, 10 years!!!

We’ll become



..."#5YearsWith7KON pic.twitter.com/WdNpELR9tq — Zombin (@mijingy0o) September 14, 2020

dont touch me, leave me alone, lET ME CRY



HAPPY iKON DAY#5YearsWith7KON

pic.twitter.com/vGkTnxePn1 — bren ₁₀₀₂ ᴰ⁻⁴⁶ ✿ (@lilihwan_) September 14, 2020