Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

iKON write messages and celebrate their fifth anniversary with fans 'iKONIC'

iKON is celebrating their fifth anniversary with their fandom 'iKONIC'.

The YG Entertainment boy group made their debut on September 15, 2015, making 2020 their fifth year together with their fandom.

iKON made their debut with the album 'Welcome Back' and debuted atop the Gaon Charts in South Korea. They have produced many number-one singles such as "My Type" and "Love Scenario" receiving much love from their fans as well as the general public.

In celebration of the boy group's anniversary, some members of iKON and many iKON fans expressed their congratulatory messages on social media such as Twitter.

