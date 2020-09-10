BTS perform "Dynamite" and "Anpanman" live on NBC's 'TODAY Show'

The global music sensation BTS was featured on NBC's 'TODAY' show on September 10th.

The boy group appeared on the show and performed their new English single "Dynamite" and also "Anpanman" from their popular album 'Love Yourself: Tear'. They were featured on the segment of the 'TODAY' show to display their brilliant performance.

BTS has previously announced they will be appearing on the show through their "Dynamite" promotion schedule for September. Many global fans have been waiting for BTS's performance on the 'TODAY' show since they were disappointed they didn't perform the last time they appeared on the show.

The boy group has more lineup performances as they are scheduled to appear on 'America's Got Talent' and 'iHeartRadio' in the near future.

If you missed their performances, you can watch the two songs below: