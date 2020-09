Big Hit Labels has confirmed its initial public offering price.



Big Hit Labels had aimed for an initial public officering place for 100,000-135,000 KRW. They have confirmed that the price will be 135,000 KRW, the highest in their range. They will be offering 4,278,000 stocks, 60% of their total stock holdings. The first offering will be open to the public on October 5th and 6th.

How much do you think the market will change once Big Hit Labels goes public?