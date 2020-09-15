TWICE's Chaeyoung explores Yoo Youngkuk’s art for Google's "Art Zoom" project

On September 15, Google released a new episode for the 'Art Zoom' project, where famous musicians narrate the most famous artworks around the globe.

The project started back in 2019, with Jarvis Cocker narrating a piece from Claude Monet. The project expanded to season two with more artists such as FKA twigs, Grimes, J. Balvin, and more. This includes TWICE's very-own artistic member Chaeyoung.

In the new episode, Chaeyoung narrates a piece by artist Yoo Youngkuk. Known as the pioneer of the Korean abstract art and Korean modern art, Yoo Youngkuk is known to express various landscapes through just shapes and colors. Chaeyoung takes the viewers closer to one of the pieces by this renowned Korean artist. Titled "Mountain", the artwork at first glance just seems like an abstract painting or even a wall drawing from a prehistorical cave.

However, through the title "Mountain", the viewer can deduct that it is a painting of the landscape of the artist's home town.

Chaeyoung beautifully and calmly narrates the description of this masterpiece. She talks about the shapes and colors of art. Chaeyoung's tranquil and calm voice perfectly describes the delicate yet powerful artwork.

Check out the video below.