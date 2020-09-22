Will Jungkook direct BTS's music video for their next comeback?

Many fans are aware that Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, has many talents and has the nickname 'Golden Maknae'. Jungkook is known to excel in various areas such as singing, dancing, sports, and more.

Another one of his talents that is known to fans is filming/video production. On BTS's official YouTube channel, there is a section called, "Golden Closet Film by JK", which shows a series of Vlog films created by Jungkook.

These short clips are filmed, directed, and even edited by the youngest member. It shows BTS through the eyes and lense of Jungkook, allowing the fans to experience a completely different experience through these videos. Most of these videos show BTS in different parts of the world and is created with aesthetically pleasing color grading and vibes. Many fans have fallen in love with these videos as it also shows an intimate side to the group expressed in a beautiful manner.

Recently, many fans became excited when the BTS members discussed a possibility that Jungkook might direct the music video for their upcoming comeback.

This was revealed when BTS had streamed live on September 22nd KST. During the stream, the members were sitting together and having a conversation while having dinner. This was another casual conversation the boy group was having until they began discussing their plans for their next album.

The members suggested Jungkook film the next music video because they are aware of his talents as well. RM, the leader of the group, suggested that Jungkook can film the music video while the other members edit it so that Jungkook will not be overloaded with work.

This has not yet been confirmed but was only a possible discussion among the BTS members. Still, many fans were excited to hear of the possibilities of the future works of the group that is completely produced by BTS.

