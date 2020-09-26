16

2

Posted by jennywill

Oh My Girl's manager reveals he used to be iKON's manager

Oh My Girl's manager talked about his 'concerns'.

Oh My Girl and their manager Park Yoon Hyuk were featured on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'. During the initial interview, he revealed, "I've been Oh My Girl's manager for 8 months. At my previous company, I was in charge of iKON. It's my first time managing a female idol group. My friends were jealous."


He joked about his concerns and said, "If you get to know them, they're unique and kind of weird. I think the viewers will be surprised. They're so hyper that it's hard to follow them. They have a lot of special points."

3

It seems as though he understands them well, lol.

But I wonder what happened to their previous manager?

