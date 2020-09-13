Netizens angered by Japanese media reporters claiming that BTS and 'Parasite' were Korean government projects

Netizens are furious over certain claims made by Japanese media reporters.

On an online community forum, a netizens posted a series of translations from claims made in Japanese media regarding the rising popularity of BTS and Bong Joon Ho's 2019 film 'Parasite'.

According to the writer, Mr. Murata on a certain television program claimed that BTS and the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' were projects issued by the Korean government. It reads, "No, for sure, Korea has been institutionally using their so-called nationwide culture or sports in order to better their image."

"Not only sports, but also cinema. The only reason why Korean films are rising at the moment is that it's a government-regulated project. That's why the case is different from Japan. Therefore, emergency dispatches have taken systematic measures overseas. That also show how their mentality is different [from ours]. Although I can't say which method is better," says the report.

Furthermore, a media discussion that took place on September 10 allegedly made another claim regarding BTS and 'Parasite' as part of a national project or conspiracy. According to the netizens, the original video features a Korean media expert explaining that such claims are untrue.



Although in the video the MCs have accepted the expert's words, netizens are expressing their annoyance on the continued reports about Korea's cultural milestones. Under the screenshot that shows the history of BTS, a netizen laughed and wrote: "These reporters do not have any idea how steadily BTS grew to become a success."

Other reactions from netizens include:

"LOL, please keep going with those analyses without grounds. You're just wasting your money."

"Even smaller countries have won the Oscars and gone on Billboard charts. Are you claiming that they all worked under a national conspiracy of some sort?"

"Honestly, at least if you're going to admit that these so-called national projects have worked extremely well, why not try copying them"

"Yall, I'm not even a K-net - I'm an overseas fan and sometimes when I read these things about K-pop and K-films on SNS, I get so annoyed because it's an overused rhetoric"

"Trying so hard to make patriotic wars based on culture...tsk tsk"

"Isn't that gesture itself a national propaganda on Japan's part to defile Korea's image?"

"I feel sorry for them at this point..."

"LOL, I am the living proof -- BTS has been around longer than these past couple of years and trust me, I paid no attention to them until recently and now I know how hard they have been working for years prior."

"Everybody, do not be fooled. That claim has been made for over 10 years. It's just that BTS and 'Parasite' truly have been noticed by the world lately and now the degree has gone up."

What are your thoughts on this issue?