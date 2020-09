AKMU's Chanhyuk is a building owner.



He's been revealed to have bought a building in Seoul's Mapo district, within the Hongdae area. Chanhyuk bought the building for 4,750,000,000 KRW, and it currently is home to various famous cafes and bars. The building has a total area of 313.1 square meters, with 1 floor underground and 4 above ground.

You can check out a photo of it below.