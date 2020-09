CHECKMATE is ready to debut!

The group will be debuting later today at 6PM KST on the 21st with "Drum". The song has an addicting EDM sound with a lively rhythm and synth sound along with a rhythmical marching band background. The song is produced by Stardust, Razer's new producing team, and Anna Timgren, with lyrics written by danke.

CHECKMATE has juts dropped their album cover for their debut, so you can check it out below and get excited for their debut later today!