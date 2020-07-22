21

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

Goo Hye Sun confirmed to have signed with new label MIMI Entertainment

On July 23, MIMI Entertainment officially confirmed with various media outlets that the label has signed an exclusive contract with actress Goo Hye Sun

MIMI Entertainment relayed, "We will work alongside global actress Goo Hye Sun in a variety of promotions both in Korea and overseas, continuing our relationship after working together for a long time at YG Entertainment." 

The founder of MIMI Entertainment Kim Sung Hoon previously worked as a management official under YG Entertainment's actors branch, overseeing artists including Goo Hye Sun, Yoo In Na, Kang Hye Jung, and more. 

Earlier this week, Goo Hye Sun took to her Instagram to personally update fans on her new beginning with MIMI Entertainment.

SuperrSpermm58 pts 2 hours ago 3
2 hours ago

Didn't she announce her retirement in the entertainment industry?

No offense just curious.

YukihinaLV-761 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

love how all are up and arms about her stuff

and not giving fuck she did to her ex

if roles were switched you all still cussed him out

double standarts

