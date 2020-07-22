Goo Hye Sun confirmed to have signed with new label MIMI Entertainment

On July 23, MIMI Entertainment officially confirmed with various media outlets that the label has signed an exclusive contract with actress Goo Hye Sun.

MIMI Entertainment relayed, "We will work alongside global actress Goo Hye Sun in a variety of promotions both in Korea and overseas, continuing our relationship after working together for a long time at YG Entertainment."

The founder of MIMI Entertainment Kim Sung Hoon previously worked as a management official under YG Entertainment's actors branch, overseeing artists including Goo Hye Sun, Yoo In Na, Kang Hye Jung, and more.



Earlier this week, Goo Hye Sun took to her Instagram to personally update fans on her new beginning with MIMI Entertainment.