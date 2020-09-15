Actor Park Bo Gum readies a special gift for fans before enlistment

Actor Park Bo Gum readied a special gift for fans before his enlistment.



On September 15, netizens discussed how Park Bo Gum's Twitter account was still being updated despite his enlistment for his mandatory military service on August 31 KST. The actor's social media account was updated with photos and captions on September 7, 8, and 14, and it's now been revealed it was a special gift for his fans, who want to see the star even after he joined the army.



According to Park Bo Gum's fans, he used the scheduling function on Twitter, and he timed the posts for 10:20PM KST on each night with lines from tvN's 'Record of Youth'.



Netizens responded, "Park Bo Gum really knows his fans," "Thank you for letting us enjoy the drama," "Because of these details, fans won't feel empty," and more.

