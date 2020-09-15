28

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

EXO's Sehun & BLACKPINK's Jisoo revealed as 2 of 3 stars for 'Pasha de Cartier' digital project

EXO's Sehun and BLACKPINK's Jisoo have been revealed as 2 of 3 stars for the 'Pasha de Cartier' digital project.

After 'Elle Korea' released a few hints, fans have been guessing Sehun and Jisoo were participating in the project. The magazine posted, "Three stars are representing Korea's MZ generation have been collaborating for the iconic 'Pasha de Cartier' digital project. The first star who decorated the opening of the project is BLACKPINK's Jisoo. This is the first release of the behind-the-scenes cuts. You can see the confidence in her attitude and her beautiful features with a Pasha watch on her wrist!"

It's now been revealed the second star to be featured in the 'Pasha de Cartier' digital project is Sehun.

Take a look at the previews by 'Elle Korea' below!

#광고 한국을 대표하는 MZ 세대 3인과 까르띠에의 아이코닉 컬트 워치의 만남으로 연일 화제를 불러 일으키고 있는 파샤 드 까르띠에 디지털 프로젝트. 🤳🏻 첫 번째 주자로 프로젝트의 화려한 서막을 연 블랙핑크 지수의 촬영 비하인드 컷을 공개합니다. ✨ 카메라를 압도하는 당당한 애티튜드, 자신감 넘치는 눈빛과 아름다운 이목구비, 그리고 지수의 손목을 차지한 파샤 워치까지! 🕰 까르띠에의 파샤와 꼭 닮은 그녀의 모습을 사진을 통해 감상해보세요. 💫 #ELLEzoomin - ✔️ 파샤 드 까르띠에 디지털 프로젝트를 이어갈 두 번째 주인공은 내일 jtbc plus인스타그램을 통해 공개됩니다. - 📷 이용희 ✍🏻 스튜디오닷 정혜미,김현민 - #파샤드까르띠에 #까르띠에 #까르띠에시계 #지수 #블랙핑크지수 #블랙핑크 #PashadeCartier #MakeYourOwnPath #GenerationPasha #Cartier #blackpink #jisoo

#광고 파샤 드 까르띠에 디지털 프로젝트에 참여해 파샤의 '두 가지 반전 매력'을 표현한 한국 대표 MZ 세대는 누구일까요? 🤔 오늘 공개된 티저 영상의 풀 버전은 18일 금요일 이 시간에 공개되니 놓치지 마세요. 💫 #ELLEzoomin - 🎬 Better-Taste ✍🏻 스튜디오닷 정혜미, 김현민 - #파샤드까르띠에 #까르띠에 #까르띠에시계 #세훈 #엑소세훈 #엑소 #PashadeCartier #MakeYourOwnPath #GenerationPasha #Cartier #exo #exosehun #Sehun

youmademe-stay0 pt 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

i may not have gained anything in the looks/talent area but these two definetly did. can't wait to find out who the 3rd person is. their beauty combined is sure to blind all the haters!

helloracypeach49 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

Cha eun woo plssss

