EXO's Sehun & BLACKPINK's Jisoo revealed as 2 of 3 stars for 'Pasha de Cartier' digital project

EXO's Sehun and BLACKPINK's Jisoo have been revealed as 2 of 3 stars for the 'Pasha de Cartier' digital project.



After 'Elle Korea' released a few hints, fans have been guessing Sehun and Jisoo were participating in the project. The magazine posted, "Three stars are representing Korea's MZ generation have been collaborating for the iconic 'Pasha de Cartier' digital project. The first star who decorated the opening of the project is BLACKPINK's Jisoo. This is the first release of the behind-the-scenes cuts. You can see the confidence in her attitude and her beautiful features with a Pasha watch on her wrist!"



It's now been revealed the second star to be featured in the 'Pasha de Cartier' digital project is Sehun.



Take a look at the previews by 'Elle Korea' below!



