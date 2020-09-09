Actor Park Bo Gum belatedly revealed to have volunteered at orphanage for past 7 years

Actor Park Bo Gum was belatedly revealed to have volunteered at an orphanage for the past 7 years.



On September 9, reports revealed Park Bo Gum had been volunteering his time at an orphanage since 2013. Though he was reluctant to make it public, he was doing his part to take care of children in need up until he enlisted for his mandatory military service this past August 31 KST.



The children are said to have expressed their gratitude with handwritten letters for his enlistment as he wasn't able to visit them to say goodbye due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In other news, Park Bo Gum is starring in the tvN drama 'Record of Youth', which premiered on September 7 KST.

