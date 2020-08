According to an exclusive media report on August 25, Oh My Girl member YooA will be making her solo debut in September!

The report stated that YooA's solo debut album is set for release some time in early September. If true, YooA will become the first member of Oh My Girl to debut solo, approximately 5 years after the group's debut in 2015.

Stay tuned for confirmations from WM Entertainment. Do you want to see YooA's solo debut happen?