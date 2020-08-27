VICTON's Subin opens up personal Instagram account!

VICTON's Subin has opened up his personal Instagram account!



For his first posts, Subin shared photos of a night street and lake along with the caption, "2020.4.17." He also added a gorgeous selfie for fans and a photo strip with the message, "Hello, I'm Subin. I'll work hard at this. Thank you, everyone."



Just a few days after opening his official account, his follower count is at over 23.4K. In other news, Subin recently starred in Huh Gak's music video for "Without You".



Check out Subin's Instagram below!





