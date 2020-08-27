4

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

VICTON's Subin opens up personal Instagram account!

AKP STAFF

VICTON's Subin has opened up his personal Instagram account!

For his first posts, Subin shared photos of a night street and lake along with the caption, "2020.4.17." He also added a gorgeous selfie for fans and a photo strip with the message, "Hello, I'm Subin. I'll work hard at this. Thank you, everyone."

Just a few days after opening his official account, his follower count is at over 23.4K. In other news, Subin recently starred in Huh Gak's music video for "Without You".

Check out Subin's Instagram below!


View this post on Instagram

2020.4.17

A post shared by 정수빈 Jung Su Bin (@subsubey) on

  1. VICTON
  2. Subin
1 594 Share 100% Upvoted

0

sun1e-221 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

About time! He is so gorgeous!

Share
Suzy
Suzy rocks denim looks for 'Guess'
1 hour ago   0   1,022

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND