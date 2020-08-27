Girls' Generation's Seohyun reveals how she connected to con artist role in upcoming drama 'Private Life'

Girls' Generation's Seohyun opened up about playing a con artist in the upcoming JTBC drama 'Private Life'.



'Private Life' is a comedy-action drama series that centers around South Korea's wildest con artist as they scam strangers, friends, family, one another, and so on in order to find riches and happiness. Seohyun plays the scam artist Cha Joo Eun, who gets by in life by conning people.



The Girls' Generation member expressed, "As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted this project and this role no matter what. I remember that I did nothing but read the script all day. It was so exciting that I didn't even notice the time passing."



On her character Cha Joo Eun, Seohyun said, "She grew up in a world of lies and scams, so it naturally became part of her. She grew up watching her parents scam others, so she understood how the world worked earlier than her peers. She's realistic and observes her situation objectively. She's very confident, action-oriented, and has a lot of initiative, but it's all a defense mechanism that stems from her difficulty trusting people. When it comes to love, she's awkward and fragile."



Seohyun further revealed she made sure to research her role, saying, "I read a lot of books and watched a lot of documentaries to learn about different jobs. I also chose my clothes carefully to portray how Cha Joo Eun's emotions change for each situation. Her gift with words and her ability to understand situations quickly are more important than her clothes. Her gift is making people think lies are the truth. I didn't want it to feel like I was just copying someone, so I did my best to bring out the parts of myself that were most similar to Joo Eun."



'Personal Life' premieres on September 16 at 9:30PM KST. Do you plan to watch?



