Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Bae Seul Gi reveals wedding photos with YouTuber boyfriend

Bae Seul Gi has revealed wedding photos with her YouTuber boyfriend.

On August 27, the singer-turned-actress announced to fans with a handwritten letter that she was planning to marry her fiance this fall. She also shared the sweet photos below along with the message, "I sincerely thank everyone who has sent their best wishes!"  

The husband-to-be is YouTuber Shim Seop, and they've postponed their small, private wedding previously scheduled for the end of September.

Congratulations to Bae Seul Gi and her fiance once again!

