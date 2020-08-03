Watch BTS's latest 'Baskin Robbins' Korea CF with Jin, j-Hope, & V

In their newest 'Baskin Robbins' Korea TV CF, BTS members Jin, j-Hope, and V play a word game with 'Baskin Robbins' ice cream flavors!

While waiting in their artist waiting room, Jin, j-Hope, and V name some of their favorite ice cream flavors like Raspberry Sorbet, Very Berry Strawberry, Blast, Almond Bong Bong Bong, and Mint Chocolate Chip. At the end of the CF, of course, the boys ask fans to try out their limited edition ice cream flavor Bora Bora, only available at 'Baskin Robbins' Korea!

Are you enjoying BTS's 'Baskin Robbins' Korea CF series?