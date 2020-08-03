5

1

CF
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Watch BTS's latest 'Baskin Robbins' Korea CF with Jin, j-Hope, & V

AKP STAFF

In their newest 'Baskin Robbins' Korea TV CF, BTS members Jin, j-Hope, and V play a word game with 'Baskin Robbins' ice cream flavors! 

While waiting in their artist waiting room, Jin, j-Hope, and V name some of their favorite ice cream flavors like Raspberry Sorbet, Very Berry Strawberry, Blast, Almond Bong Bong Bong, and Mint Chocolate Chip. At the end of the CF, of course, the boys ask fans to try out their limited edition ice cream flavor Bora Bora, only available at 'Baskin Robbins' Korea!

Are you enjoying BTS's 'Baskin Robbins' Korea CF series?

  1. BTS
  2. V
  3. Jin
  4. j-hope
2 364 Share 83% Upvoted

0

Mei_Matsumoto-16,215 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

0

btsval12345678901,338 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Taehyung’s acting comeback when? We need it! Also they’re the cutest trio!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND