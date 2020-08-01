12

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VICTON's Hanse opens personal Instagram account

VICTON's Hanse opened his own personal Instagram account!

On August 1, the rapper posted his very first post greeting fans through his own personal Instagram account. While his first post was not captioned, fans are extremely thrilled to have Hanse on Instagram.

Following Seungwoo, Byungchan and Sejun (accounts linked), Hanse is the 4th member among the 7 member group to open an Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the group concluded their promotions with "Mayday" earlier last month, and the group's leader Seungwoo is releasing his first solo "Fame" on August 10.

50 minutes ago

subin next

1 hour ago

every member of victon looks like a doll

