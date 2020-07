On July 17, Play M Entertainment officially confirmed VICTON member Seungwoo's solo debut date!

According to the agency, "Han Seungwoo will release his debut solo album on August 10." Seungwoo marks the first member of VICTON to make his solo debut, 4 years after the team first debuted in 2016. The idol is expected to participate in his upcoming solo album both a composer and lyricist.

Stay tuned for more details on Seungwoo's 1st solo album!