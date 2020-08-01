B1A4’s Sandeul unveils first teaser for ‘Thought Collection Ep.01’





On August 2, B1A4’s Sandeul dropped the first teaser for his upcoming special album "Thought Collection Ep.01" (literal translation).

In the teaser, the singer unveils two pieces of writings “Having a precious space decorated to my taste: Dreaming of independence”, “To Sandeul in his 60s”.

The Tweet the teasers were unveiled through was captioned “A time I took to organize my thoughts. I had these kind of thoughts.”

The special album will be released on August 5, 6PM KST.

Meanwhile, Sandeul will also be appearing on the August 7 episode of "Yoo Heeyeol's Sketchbook" to promoted "Thought Collection Ep.01".