Ravi, Red Velvet's Yeri & Kim Woo Seok form a love triangle in 'Sorrow' MV teaser

VIXX's Ravi, Red Velvet's Yeri, and Kim Woo Seok have dropped their music video teaser for "Sorrow".



In the MV teaser, Kim Woo Seok waits for Yeri when she suddenly shows up with Ravi. "Sorrow" marks part of the ongoing '2020 Cool Summer Project' collaboration remake series. Ravi and Yeri previously worked together for a remake of Cool's "Woman On The Beach" along with AB6IX's Jeon Woong, and TEEN TOP's Niel, A Pink's Namjoo, and Nam Do Hyun covered Cool's "Destiny".



Ravi, Yeri, and Kim Woo Seok's "Sorrow" drops on August 7 KST.







