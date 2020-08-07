TREASURE explain why they have two leaders

On the afternoon of August 7, hours before the release of their 1st single album 'The First Step: Chapter One', the boys of TREASURE attended a media press conference to share their thoughts and feelings on their official debut!

On this day, TREASURE explained why they have two leaders. Made up of a total of 12-members, TREASURE marks the biggest group to debut under YG Entertainment in the label's history. The 2 members chosen to lead all 12 TREASURE boys as double leaders are Hyunsuk and Jihoon.

First, Jihoon said, "We were advised that having two leaders would be the better option, and so I was chosen as leader along with Hyunsuk. We are creating a good synergy effect together as leaders." Hyunsuk added on, "I'm thankful to be able to lead the team with Jihoon. I think that we will be able to head in the right direction because all of the members agreed with one heart."

Hyunsuk also remarked about his leadership position, "There's nothing particularly hard about being the leader. I want to be in TREASURE for the rest of my life."

The first rookie idol group from YG Entertainment in 4 years after BLACKPINK's debut, TREASURE will be dropping their 1st single album on August 7 at 6 PM KST!