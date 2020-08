TWICE have just announced the release date for the anticipated English version release of "More & More"!

Fans can find a link to pre-save the upcoming track on Spotify below, while we wait for the single's full release on August 21 at 12 AM EST. The TWICE girls have also shared a lovely online cover image featuring an unseen group cut from their 'More & More' jacket photoshoot.

Are you looking forward to TWICE's English version of "More & More"?