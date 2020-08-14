Taemin assures fans regarding his wrist injury during SuperM's ''100' Countdown Live'

On August 14, SuperM greeted fans with a surprise live broadcast ahead of the release of their new lead single "100", titled 'SuperM '100' Countdown Live'!

During the live broadcast, SuperM and SHINee member Taemin talked about his wrist injury, which forced him to delay his solo comeback. He recalled, "Unfortunately, there was an incident where I hurt my wrist, but I'm fully recovered now."

Taemin continued, "I took that time to prepare for my solo album. My prologue single was released not long ago, and I think going off of that, there will be two more albums coming soon. SuperM will also release an album following '100'. I think I will be able to greet fans very closely and actively from here on."

Fellow SuperM member Baekhyun added on, "Taemin is a very busy person", and Mark also pointed out, "After we finished our tour, when everyone was resting [Taemin] went to film something."