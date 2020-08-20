TREASURE set rookie group record with debut album 'The First Step: Chapter One' this year

TREASURE have set a rookie group record with their debut album 'The First Step: Chapter One'.



On August 20, reports revealed TREASURE's 'The First Step: Chapter One' debut single album sold 166,614 copies in one week, which is the highest amount of records sold by a rookie group this year according to the Hanteo Chart.



It was previously reported the YG Entertainment group's debut album recorded over 200,000 pre-orders. Their debut title song "Boy" also topped iTunes' 'Top Songs Chart' in 19 countries.



Watch TREASURE's "Boy" MV if you missed it. What did you think of their debut?

