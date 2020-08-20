Ladies' Code's Sojung steps into new world in 'Island' preview video

Ladies' Code's Sojung has dropped a preview video for 'Island'.



After leaving Polaris Entertainment this past February, Sojung is returning with a solo single titled 'Island'. In the preview video above, an astronaut walks into unknown territory as vivid images flash by.



'Island' is described as "a summer song that will make you feel like you're driving along the coastline," and it's meant to comfort busy modern people who want rest and freedom. Fans can expect a medium-tempo tropical house track that includes acoustic guitar and an intense synth bass harmony. Sojung herself wrote the lyrics and song alongside Kidpool.



Sojung's 'Island' drops on August 22 KST. What do you think of the preview?