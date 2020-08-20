(G)I-DLE win #1 + Performances from August 20th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, Hyolyn returned with "Say My Name", ITZY made a comeback with "Not Shy", Dream Catcher came back with "Boca", ONEUS made their comeback with "To Be or Not to Be", MCND returned with "nanana", and Dongkiz came back with "Beautiful".



As for the winners, (G)I-DLE and TREASURE were the nominees, but it was (G)I-DLE who took the win with "DUMDi DUMDi". Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!



Performances also included (G)I-DLE, ONF, Han Seung Woo, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, Lucy, ENOi, Saturday, and 1TEAM as well as Rothy, Park Moonchi, and Idiotape.



Watch the performances below!



